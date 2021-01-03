WELCH, W.Va. — At a time when many communities across the country have lost their local newspaper, the Welch News, an independent and locally owned newspaper, found a way forward to serve its community despite the economic struggles in McDowell County.
In 2018, the Welch News was on the brink of closing. Missy Nester, then employed as publisher, had written the newspaper’s obituary and announced its final publication date would be May 7.
Instead of stopping the presses, Nester, a McDowell County native, decided to purchase the failing publication.
With the help of the West Virginia Community Development Hub; Tyler Channell, founder of the Paywall Project; the West Virginia Press Association; and local residents, Nester developed a plan to save a newspaper in a struggling community.
“I felt like our whole state came to bat to help us save this newspaper,” Nester said.
The group worked with Nester on a plan to stabilize the business, expand the newspaper’s reach and find new revenue.
The Welch News soon went online for the first time, and it has subscription capabilities created by Channell, whose Paywall Project helps sustain small and independent publications through websites with digital subscriptions, with the emphasis on subscription revenue.
Nester, who has worked at the Welch News for two decades, made progress in 2018 and 2019. But 2020 was a different story. She said the newspaper severely felt the economic decline in March when the coronavirus pandemic began to impact West Virginia.
“Our income has been slashed, but how do I let my community down?” Nester said, explaining residents depend on the newspaper to bring them information in the middle of a pandemic.
“We decided in mid-April that we were going to ride this as long as we could ride it, and if it gets us, then we’ll shut the door when we don’t have a dollar left,” Nester said.
The Welch News, Nester said, is a true community paper. As other newspapers have seen their printing and layout operations outsourced to other states, the Welch News’ operations, including content, advertisements and printing, are all done in downtown Welch. Nester herself took high school journalism classes in the same building she works in today.
Even during the pandemic, when encouraged by others to cut back on printing to decrease costs, she refused to let her publication waver. Since 1995, the Welch News has printed three days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In many rural communities such as Nester’s, print newspapers are a lifeline, especially for elderly residents.
Working in a smaller community gives the newspaper another layer of accountability, Nester noted. If there are errors in the paper, residents are quick to point them out. But that close connection has also offered an avenue for community input and improvement. Recently, many of the Welch News’ older print subscribers called to thank the staff profusely for increasing the size of the crossword puzzles.
“That’s what makes it a community paper, because you’re taking that community input and people get to see that process,” Nester said.
Both Nester and the Welch News’ editor, Derek Tyson, noted the importance of having physical print archives in a digital age where files can be altered or destroyed. The print newspapers that detail a region’s day-to-day, they said, can help provide context for future generations who may have questions about this era.
“We continually examine our history and our past to navigate our future, and I’d hate to see McDowell County lose that [resource], because we’ve lost a lot,” Tyson said.
At times, it’s felt as if the county has been forgotten, Tyson said, especially when the region is painted as a monolithic stereotype in national media dispatches.
“We’ve received a lot of negative coverage,” Tyson said. “So, to us, the little victories are huge things.”
One of those little victories occurred in September 2017, when the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain visited McDowell County for an episode of his television series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” Tyson was the only journalist to get an exclusive interview with Bourdain.
At the time the story was published in print, The Welch News didn’t have a website or Facebook page.
To support its member newspaper, the West Virginia Press Association posted Tyson’s article to WVPress.org and shared it on the association’s social media platforms.
“The online traffic for Tyson’s article crashed our website that week,” Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA, said. “There was incredible interest from across the globe about an article in The Welch News.”
When Nester and Tyson crossed paths with Channell and the Paywall Project, their aspirations of going online reached fruition.
Channell understands the technological struggles facing rural communities and publications. He hails from neighboring Mingo County, which, like McDowell County, suffers from a lack of broadband connectivity and an economy bruised by the loss of coal jobs.
Through the Paywall Project, Channell currently manages seven publications’ websites. Incoming clients start with a flat-rate fee to ensure that if a publication wants to try generating online revenues with the Paywall Project, They won’t be deterred by cost, Channell noted.
“We started a paywall with Welch in January of this year, and within the first 10 days, it had 100 new paying subscribers,” Channell said. “That has since increased to about 300 paying subscribers. What’s even more interesting is that about 30 to 40 percent of that is out-of-state. I think part of this whole project is showing that there is opportunity outside of the market just as much as there is inside the market.”
For a community like Welch, which has around 2,000 residents, Channell said the paywall’s successful implementation is “a big step forward.” Most digital subscribers are first-time customers.
“A lot of people have a misconception that paywalls only work for national players,” Channell said. “For me, it’s been this effort to change that narrative a bit and to show them that there’s people in their local communities, maybe they don’t live there anymore, maybe they do, who would also pay or donate if you gave them the option to do so.”
When smaller publications use paywalls, those additional funds can grant them more financial flexibility.
“Any time you can add just $500 a month to a newspaper’s bottom line, that could mean fixing a roof or hiring an additional stringer, or whatever the case may be. It’s a lot,” Channell said. “A lot of papers aren’t expecting much [with paywalls], but they say, ‘OK, let’s give it a shot, this isn’t going to work.’ Then they bring in $500 here, $1,000 there, a couple thousand here. It’s money that they’ve never had before. … It’s new revenue.”
Though not all publications have incorporated digital subscriptions into their business models, Channell’s Paywall Project has illustrated the difference it can make.
“For newspaper publishers, paid digital subscriptions [are] the most sustainable pathway forward,” Channell said.