HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water recently announced its inaugural “Trust the Tap Tour” to celebrate National Water Quality Month, which includes a stop in Huntington on Wednesday.
The Huntington stop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pullman Square. Officials said this interactive event is meant to educate the public on the benefits of tap water.
“August is National Water Quality Month, and we're bringing our water quality professionals into the communities we serve to share how our team treats and delivers millions of gallons of high quality, reliable tap water across West Virginia every day,” Billie Suder, senior manager of water quality and environmental compliance for West Virginia American Water, said in a press release announcing the campaign.
Suder added that West Virginia American Water’s water quality team will also provide access to annual water quality reports and provide a "Trust the Tap" take-home kit with items that support environmental stewardship and water conservation.
“Our water systems earn state and national accolades in water quality excellence each year. As the largest water provider in West Virginia, we are proud to engage with our customers through this tour and share information directly from our water quality experts about the high quality,” Suder said.
The tour will make a stop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
To learn more about West Virginia American Water’s “Trust the Tap Tour,” visit the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wvamwater.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.