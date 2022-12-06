Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, speaks as the Rotary Club of Huntington conducts a meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — No state in the country has lost more manufacturing jobs on a per capita basis than West Virginia, according to West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts.
“When I began my working career with the chamber, we had more than 130,000 manufacturing jobs in West Virginia, and the center of manufacturing in the state was Huntington,” Roberts said. “Today, we have less than 47,000 manufacturing jobs. No state has lost more population over the past four years than in West Virginia.”
Roberts, a Huntington native and former Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president, made his comments on Monday as the featured speaker at a meeting of the Huntington Rotary Club at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington.
Roberts spoke about West Virginia’s business outlook for 2023 and touched on the state chamber’s agenda as the next legislative session approaches in January.
“In the time it took West Virginia to lose 80,000 manufacturing jobs, Kentucky gained 85,000 manufacturing jobs,” he said. “This was not just an off-shoring issue. We simply goofed in West Virginia.”
Roberts said the state has corrected many issues that drove away manufacturing companies, such as privatizing workers’ compensation, lawsuit reform, eliminating the business franchise tax, a reduction in the corporate income tax rate and making West Virginia a right-to-work state.
“We can do very well in our state if we can just be like other states,” Roberts said. “If we can play by the same rules and have the same laws.”
Roberts says the Legislature need to continue to look at tax reform.
“The challenges with the Legislature is keeping 134 people focused on the economy, education, health care and opportunity, and off of the social media divisive issues,” he said. “There is plenty of room and plenty of reasons to say we can do tax cuts. The question is, ‘Where do the tax cuts do the most good and the least harm, and how do we cut but not too much?’”
Roberts said West Virginia has had many positive economic development announcements recently, such as Nucor’s investment of over a billion dollars in Mason County and other green energy investments.
“We want to keep them coming,” he said. “I believe West Virginia also has a great story to tell the nation and however big we are telling it, we’re not telling it big enough.”
Roberts said it’s all about location.
“We have fantastic proximity to the major markets in the United States, half way between the wealthiest market in the world, which is in the Northeast and the fastest-growing market in the Southeast,” Robert said. “No place in between do they have as much water, electricity, natural resources as West Virginia has. We have developable sites in West Virginia and they are being gobbled up by companies that want to go where they have a site they can get on to relatively quickly and with ease, like what happened with Nucor.”
Roberts said West Virginia is the fifth-largest energy producing and exporting state in the nation.
“My view is the Huntington and the Tri-State area need to rethink themselves a little bit,” he said. “I think we could think of ourselves as a capital of the the Tri-State area in terms of natural resource production.”
Roberts said the state faces workforce challenges, much like the rest of the nation.
“Today we have about 20,000 open jobs in West Virginia, but we have the lowest workforce participation rate in the nation. There can be a lot of reasons for that, like people not having the skills for the job or not having the transportation to get to the jobs or not being able to afford child care so they can take the job,” he said. “Also, higher education is the key to our future. I’m not saying everyone needs a four-year degree; however, places that are growing are putting more resources into higher education.”
Roberts said West Virginia’s future also depends on making more strides in the diversity and fairness space.
“We are not making our steps fast enough or big enough, but we are at least starting to go in the right direction on those fronts,” he said. “I still believe in our state’s ability to be much more than it was, and quite frankly, more than it is today. It’s going to take all of us working together to get there.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
