CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is assuring customers who had left vehicle titling and registration paperwork at one of the four Time Saver locations in the area that their transactions will be processed.
In a news release Tuesday, the DMV said it was made aware of Time Saver’s abrupt termination of its license on Tuesday, June 1.
“We are currently gathering all the necessary records and documentation from the four locations in Charleston, Kanawha City, Barboursville and Huntington,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in the release. “We are moving quickly to make sure our customers are taken care of, and we thank you so much for your patience.”
He said DMV will contact customers if they discover any issues with the paperwork and estimates most transactions should be processed within 30 days.
The DMV is asking former customers of Time Saver to include as much information as possible, such as title or registration numbers, temporary tag information and vehicle identification number if available, and address and phone number.
Those with questions about their paperwork can send an email to dmvdealers@wv.gov. For more information, visit dmv.wv.gov.