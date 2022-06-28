CHARLESTON — West Virginia utility regulators have given their blessing to a utility-scale solar project Appalachian Power plans to operate in Berkeley County.
The state Public Service Commission on Friday approved Appalachian Power’s request to purchase and recover the costs of buying a 50-megawatt solar facility to be constructed by a New York-based company.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia ratepayers for the facility. The companies proposed an average monthly residential rate increase of 0.005% if the project is approved by Virginia utility regulators, who also have jurisdiction over the proposal given the state also has Appalachian Power customers. The companies expect the project costs to be covered by customers using solar generation and paying a proposed renewable power tariff.
In its order, the Public Service Commission said it approved the project because it doesn’t expect rates to increase for customers not subscribing to solar service.
Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager John Farris submitted a letter of support for the proposed Berkeley County solar project, noting that the availability of renewable energy was a “key consideration” in Nucor’s decision to build a $2.7 billion sheet mill in Mason County expected to employ about 800 full-time workers.
State officials also approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help attract the company to West Virginia.
Appalachian Power plans to acquire the facility from D.E. Shaw Renewables Inc. (DESRI) Bedington Holdings LLC once the latter company finishes building it.
Bedington Energy Facility LLC, a Delaware subsidiary of Torch, plans to invest $100 million to build a solar facility on 750 acres on a Berkeley County brownfield site, according to an agreement between the county and Bedington exempting the company from personal property tax payments for 15 years. After that time, the company is to assume ownership of machinery equipment on the site from the Berkeley County Development Authority.
Appalachian Power proposed acquiring all of the equity interests from Bedington Energy Facility LLC, the entity that would own the facility. The utility then would merge Bedington into Appalachian Power.
The facility initially was projected to be in service in October 2023. DESRI Bedington Holdings warned in a letter to Appalachian Power last month the latter had filed with the Public Service Commission that connecting the project to the PJM grid could be delayed until April 2024. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
DESRI also warned that the effect of a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation on the cost and time frame for completing the project “cannot be determined.”
DESRI called the agency’s probe of allegations that Chinese manufacturers shifted production to Southeastern Asian nations to avoid paying American tariffs on China-made solar products a force majeure event in a letter to Appalachian Power earlier this month.
Force majeure is a provision in contracts lifting liability for an event outside a party’s control.
The commission’s staff argued the companies’ application should be dismissed because the Commerce investigation and PJM interconnection issue had “severely hampered” the ability to evaluate the proposal, fearing unknown rate impacts.
Witnesses on behalf of Appalachian Power in a Public Service Commission hearing on the proposal acknowledged the possibility of missing the October 2023 in-service target date.
But Joseph Karrasch, regulated infrastructure development director at American Electric Power Service Corp., testified last month that interconnection agreements would be in place in the coming months, protecting the project from a two-year interconnection pause approved by PJM for some projects in April.
In its order, the Public Service Commission noted testimony from a company witness that the project would be online before federal tax credit deadlines and that the companies could back out of the contract with DESRI if project costs exceed their projections.
The companies may either abandon the project or ask the commission to approve changes in costs and rates if the cost to ratepayers is beyond what the companies asked for in cost recovery, the commission ruled.
The Public Service commission also denied a motion to dismiss the companies’ petition made by the commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission that represents utility customers.
The Consumer Advocate Division had argued that company redactions for purported confidential material were so extensive that the filing was “effectively useless,” and because DESRI had not filed for a siting certificate under state code.
The commission disagreed, saying parties in the case had access to confidential documents and weren’t hindered in preparing their arguments.
The commission also dismissed arguments by its staff and the Consumer Advocate Division that the builder of a solar project under state law must be a party to a case seeking permission to construct the facility if it doesn’t plan to operate the facility.
The Legislature intended a 2020 state law encouraging utility-scale solar development to allow a shortened application process for electric utilities to add renewable facilities to its generation portfolio, the commission said in its order.
The planned Berkeley County facility is Appalachian Power’s first proposed project under the 2020 law, Senate Bill 583.
The Kanawha and Wayne County commissions filed letters opposing the petition and another request by the companies seeking cost recovery for other renewable energy projects, fearing adverse residential rate impacts.
In the other, still pending request, the companies sought approval of a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval to enter into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in both Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power estimated net monthly rate increases of 0.013% for building the Amherst County project and 0.347% for residential customers in a February filing with the commission.
The Public Service Commission acknowledged in its order that if the Virginia State Corporation Commission does not approve cost recovery requested by the companies, West Virginia customers will be responsible for all of Appalachian Power’s costs of buying the planned Berkeley County facility.
That chain of events happened when Virginia and Kentucky utility regulators declined to approve federally required wastewater treatment upgrades at three West Virginia coal-fired power plants last year. That resulted in West Virginia ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Kentucky and Virginia customers to pay for wastewater treatment upgrades deemed uneconomic by those states’ utility regulators.
In April, the Public Service Commission also granted conditional approval for FirstEnergy to build five utility-scale solar facilities across West Virginia. The commission’s approval was conditioned in part on a requirement that the companies obtain commitments from customers for 85% of the solar energy produced by any given facility before that facility may be constructed.