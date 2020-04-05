HUNTINGTON — Even though West Virginia had a 2,089.49% increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims last week compared to the same week the year before, it’s the sixth-lowest increase in the U.S., according to data from WalletHub.
WalletHub’s metrics compared unemployment claim increases for the week of March 23 to both the same week in 2019 and the first week of 2020.
West Virginia showed an 805.75% increase in initial claims, from 1,564 in the first week of the year to 14,166 the week of March 23, 2020, the data showed. That was the eighth-lowest increase in the country.
Earlier last week during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s daily virtual coronavirus briefings, state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said the state had received more than 90,000 claims in March.
“There were over 80,000 initial claim filings and more than 10,000 low-earnings filings,” Gaunch said.
WorkForce West Virginia hasn’t released March 2020 unemployment data and normally does that around the middle of the following month.
A normal month of initial unemployment claims in West Virginia is about 5,000, according to previous WorkForce West Virginia data releases.
WalletHub’s data showed Kentucky with the eighth-biggest increase in the country, while Ohio was ranked 12th and West Virginia fifth lowest overall.
The Department of Labor released its monthly jobs report Friday morning. It showed the U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in a decade in March and the unemployment rate rose more than expected.
However, the reference period for the March jobs report extended through the 12th of the month, meaning the data was captured before much of the country went on lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The report excludes the two-week period at the end of March that saw new unemployment claims skyrocket to a combined 9.9 million.
“States should aggressively focus on helping the companies in the most need. The federal response will include sending checks to most citizens, even those whose income has not been affected by the coronavirus. States can use a more targeted approach to divert resources to the companies affected the most, thus having maximum impact for the money spent,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.
To view WalletHub’s full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/.