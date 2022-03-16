CHARLESTON — West Virginia had the second-highest export growth rate in the nation last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
West Virginia’s exports increased to $6.2 billion in 2021, a 37.6% increase over 2020’s total of $4.6 billion. Trade statistics, released annually by the Census Bureau, show West Virginia also exceeded pre-pandemic export figures, reported as $5.9 billion in 2019.
New Mexico saw the largest growth rate at nearly 46%. Ohio’s exports increased by 11.9% to $50.4 billion. Kentucky’s increased by 20.4% to $29.5 billion.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice attributed the increase to growth in several sectors, notably coal and plastics.
Coal exports nearly doubled in 2021, from $1.4 billion to $2.7 billion, while plastics surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2018. Other sectors showing growth in 2021 included machinery and automotive parts, chemicals, aerospace products and hardwoods.
Last year, West Virginia businesses traded with 147 countries, which was the most export markets in five years, the release said. Top countries for West Virginia’s products included Canada, China, India, Ukraine and Brazil.
“The rocket ship ride that I promised couldn’t be more real. We’re proved it over and over,” Justice said in the news release.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.