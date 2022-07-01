The July 4 holiday weekend is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year, according to West Virginia Parkways Authority officials. This year, over a million vehicles are expected to pass through the tolls.
CHARLESTON — With holiday traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike expected to top 1 million vehicles during the 11 days surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is bringing in extra staff and law enforcement.
“We’ll have courtesy patrols out 24-7, the State Police, and all the toll booths will have extra staff,” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, said in a press release. “We’ll also have flaggers as you approach the toll booths to direct traffic into open lanes.
The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year, according to Miller.
“We expect to process 1.35 million transactions at the toll booths during this time frame,” he said.
Friday, July 1, 2022, was expected to be the heaviest traffic day on the Turnpike, with 165,000 vehicles expected to pass through Turnpike toll booths. Saturday, July 2, 2022, is expected to be second highest, with 148,000 vehicles, according to the release.
“As always, the West Virginia Turnpike will be prepared and staffed accordingly for the increase in holiday travel,” Miller said. “We remind patrons that the heaviest traffic on these days is expected between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.”
Miller said it’s important for drivers to pay attention to the road and avoid distracted driving.
“Be safe, and stay off your cell phone,” he said.
To minimize wait time at the toll booths, drivers should plan ahead and organize their trips during non-peak hours, the release said.
Miller said drivers can take advantage of West Virginia’s E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan, which allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for an annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for a transponder. All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass, allowing holders a quicker trip through the toll booth, he said.
“The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists,” Miller said. “After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself.”
To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing one, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center, 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley.
