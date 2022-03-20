During his press conference Friday, the governor boasted that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in February. He said that broke the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the fifth consecutive month.
“It’s not an exaggeration when I say right now, today, is the best time ever to get a great job in West Virginia,” Justice said in his announcement. “This isn’t a fluke or a one-off. This is record after record after record after record after record, and this is one case where repetition isn’t boring at all.”
However, what the unemployment rates don’t factor in is the state’s workforce participation rate. West Virginia’s labor force has lagged behind the national average for nearly five decades, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A nagging problem for West Virginia remains the low labor force participation numbers, which is the number of people who are eligible to work but aren’t working or not even trying to find a job. West Virginia’s labor force participation is among the lowest in the country at 54.2%. Second-lowest actually. Only Mississippi is worse at 53%, according to U.S. labor statistics.
The Herald-Dispatch spoke with Nabaneeta Biswas, an assistant professor of economics at the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University about West Virginia’s unemployment and labor participation rates.
HD: So could you talk about how labor participation rates should be viewed with unemployment rates?
Biswas: When they say that the unemployment rate is at its lowest, but then you also have to see what the size of the labor force is, which also incorporates the labor force participation rate. And you’re right that West Virginia does have one of the lowest labor force participation rates, and this links back to the state’s demographics. And when I say demographics, I’m talking about the age distribution of the population. So, we might see more people in West Virginia belonging to age ranges that are probably not part of the workforce typically, that is younger or older populations.
So other than the demographics, I think the other thing is that we have observed in West Virginia over the years is out migration. Again, some of the out migration probably feeds back into the demographics in the sense that mostly the working-age population probably migrates out of the state, and therefore we do see ... I mean, these may not be all of the factors that might be contributing to the low labor force participation we see in the state, but they’re definitely part of the problem.
HD: Now in general terms, is 4% or lower unemployment considered full employment by a state or does it have to go all the way to zero?
Biswas: It’s actually never zero. There is a natural rate of unemployment, which, I mean, even if the economy’s at its best and booming, even then there will be some level of unemployment in the economy, and that’s called a natural rate of unemployment. Now, if the actual employment is equal to the natural rate of unemployment for a nation or an economy, I mean, that is what we understand is full employment, but that still does not mean that everybody who’s looking for a job has a job.
HD: Is there a way to quantify the data in actual number of people when it’s reported West Virginia workforce participation rate is 54%?
Biswas: One way to look at this would be the size of the labor force relative to the total population in the state. And then maybe take out the older population. Technically, it would be ideal if we took out the 65 and above, even though 65 and above, it’s not technically considered not part of the labor force. They are not the working age population. They could still be counted. But if we take out the 65 and above and then below 16 from the population, and then measure what fraction of the population is the size of the labor force, then we would have a better estimate of how many in the working age group in the state of West Virginia are not employed. That’s how we would gather that data.
HD: So the national average workforce participation rate is 62%, so if West Virginia was able to get to that level, would those same calculations to be able to quantify what number of people that would be entering into the workforce?
Biswas: Yes, you could make it comparable, provided that the demographics of West Virginia matches up with the demographics of the other state. But like I said, if you’re taking off the age-specific populations, 65 and older and under 16, and then calculating the unemployment rate, and you do the same for other states, then I think it should be comparable in terms of how many more employed persons would be meaningful for the state of West Virginia or would be closer to the national average, let’s say. It’s possible that it could mean thousands entering the workforce.
HD: So even if West Virginia’s unemployment rate was higher, say at 4.7%, if its labor participation rate was higher would it mean the state would actually have more workers in the workforce, regardless of the higher unemployment rate?
Biswas: Yes, you’re right. One thing I’d like to point out about the statistics that was released by the West Virginia, I think Department of Commerce, about the workforce is that the employment statistics are actually looking much better than pre-pandemic levels in the state right now. Employment means how many persons are actually employed. This is regardless of the labor force participation, just the absolute numbers for employed. And that’s looking much better since the beginning of this year than let’s say pre-pandemic years or the year the pandemic started just before it started. Or even to go back five years before the pandemic.
HD: Overall, America’s workforce participation rates have been on a steady decline for over two decades. What are the factors causing this decline?
Biswas: The biggest point, the biggest factor that is always pointed out in research, is the effect of aging, like how we are seeing the Baby Boomers are now basically getting closer to retirement and getting out of the workforce. They’re in their late 60s now. So it’s the demographics of the US population. That’s one of the biggest explanations for the dropping labor force participation rates over the past decade. ... And it’s not the just the United States. Many other countries see the same problem, the aging population.
HD: How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact labor participation rates?
Biswas: The other thing, which we are seeing more recently since the onset of COVID, is people often choosing to drop out of the labor market. I don’t know whether to blame COVID for this, but they’re starting to realize that their time is better spent outside the labor market and focusing on things on their personal lives or on other things important to them while some other member in the household is still in the labor market. So a lot of women dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic. I don’t know if that trend is going to continue and if that is what we are seeing right now, but definitely other than aging, it’s hard to imagine that the working-age population will choose not to work unless they are disincentivized by unemployment benefits, because that’s an incentive to not work.
HD: What other incentives are causing people not to enter the workforce?
Biswas: People might be choosy about what jobs they want to pursue now because they have been suddenly exposed to a wide range of opportunities, which they probably didn’t realize even existed before. So they’re less inclined to work in person. They would like to work online, and therefore they’re looking for jobs that would provide them with that kind of environment. However, that still doesn’t explain why the labor force participation will drop. They’ll be looking for different jobs but still actively seeking jobs, which means they’re part of the labor force. So, aging is one of the biggest contributors in this case.
But again, there are studies that also show that large amounts of unemployment benefits also act as a disincentive to work and it, I guess, encourages people to drop out of the labor force temporarily at least, if not permanently.
HD: The West Virginia Legislature recommended decreasing the number of weeks a person can claim unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12 weeks, but it did not pass this session. Do you think it would have helped with workforce participation rate, if it would have passed and became law?
Biswas: I would steer clear of politics, but I mean, in terms of economic incentives, yes, it is certainly ... I mean, just like taxes, higher taxes discourage workers to work because they know they’ll be sacrificing a bigger chunk of their income in the form of taxes. Likewise, unemployment benefits are a constant source of money, and that often discourages working, especially if workers view working as something that is not desirable maybe because they are not getting enough value out of it, especially the low-paying jobs. And often those on unemployment benefits are the ones to get into those low-paying jobs because maybe of their skillset or lack of experience. So I think that is one of the factors.
HD: What are some of the other factors?
Biswas: The other factor is high school dropout rates have gone up over time, and that is another factor that could explain why a lot of people either choose not to work or do not end up finding the jobs that they’re looking for. So it’s kind of a job mismatch in this case, the skill and job mismatch, because either people aren’t enough skilled or cannot find a job that matches their skillset, in which case they end up remaining unemployed for a long time. And studies do point to high school dropouts as being one of the concerns and one of the reasons behind declining labor force participation rates.
HD: Unemployment rates seem to get the headlines, but why is the labor force participations rate important data to consider?
Biswas: The labor force participation rate is important because we need to know how many people are willing to work or are working, or at least are actively seeking jobs. That is important.
HD: Do potential new companies and entrepreneurs consider a state’s workforce participation rate when looking at starting a new business?
Biswas: Well, companies and businesses mostly look at the labor force size, I guess, which is how many people that are employed or are actively seeking jobs. That’s what they are looking at. Not so much the participation rate, which is as a share of the working age population, but more about the actual size of the labor force.
HD: The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,400 in February, while total employment grew by 2,000 over the month. Can you comment on this data?
Biswas: So the size of the labor force in West Virginia at least, it looks like it has somewhat caught up to the pre pandemic levels. And honestly, between 2017 and 2020, the size of the labor force has been growing in West Virginia. I mean, in absolute numbers. I’m not looking at the participation rate. I’m just looking at the size of the labor force. It looks like starting actually end of last year and starting this year, it looks like it has, I guess, swelled to the level that we observed pre-pandemic.
HD: The historically low unemployment rate is still good news, right?
Biswas: The good news is more than the unemployment rate. The good news is that the number of employed persons has gone up and it’s higher than the pre-pandemic level. So that is very encouraging, which means that there are more people employed now in West Virginia, regardless of what fraction of the population chooses to participate in the labor force or what is the actual size of the labor force. So the absolute number gives us a lot of information about the jobs in West Virginia or employed persons in West Virginia, which I think is the good news more than the unemployment, because the unemployment rate depends on what’s the size of labor force. And if that changes and if it is not up to the pre pandemic levels, then even with a lower unemployment rate, we might still have a very small labor force participation or a very small labor force itself.
HD: Any additional thoughts or comments?
Biswas: I just wanted to add one thing, and this is just my perspective on the employment growth in West Virginia, at least the increase in employment numbers in West Virginia. I mean, based on the numbers released by the Department of Commerce, I think it is being led by sectors that are more prominent in West Virginia, for example, mining and then construction and manufacturing.
So, all the production activities are increasing. And most of the job creation, the recent job creation that we see in the state, has been focused in those areas, as well as hospitality and leisure sectors, which makes me feel that this might be just a road back from COVID or recovery from COVID, which is helping these sectors boom. And that’s why we see the increase in jobs in the state, because the state predominantly depends on those sectors for employment, especially the good producing or production activity sector. So, it’s manufacturing and construction and mining. Those three.
And then transportation, trade are two big contributors in this case too, which is again, the sectors that are booming after COVID because these are the sectors that were severely hit by the pandemic. That’s also part of the reason why we see the job growth in West Virginia.
So, regardless of the labor participation rate and the labor force size, we do have more jobs in the state now and more people employed in the state, which is good news, but it would definitely help if we can increase the participation rate and increase the size of the labor force, which by the way, is still not up to the pre-pandemic level. So the problem with the unemployment rate is that is even if my total labor force size is small, I would still have a lower unemployment rate without more people having jobs anyway.
So just looking at unemployment rate is not enough. We should look at the number of employed persons as a share of the labor force size, as well as the labor force participation rates and how that has changed over the years.