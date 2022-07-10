HUNTINGTON — A 10-year birthday party is planned next week for The Wild Ramp in Old Central City in the West End of Huntington.
The event is set for Sunday, July 17, and the public is invited to enjoy cake, ice cream, tours and the chance to meet local producers, volunteers and staff.
The Wild Ramp is a year-round, community-supported indoor farmers market with the mission to provide a viable economic outlet for local food producers, while providing consumers access to locally grown agricultural products.
“It was amazing right from the start,” said Shelly Keeney, market director at The Wild Ramp. “From day one, the community embraced the idea of a year-round, indoor farmers market, and with hard work and help from sponsors, donors, volunteers and the producers themselves.”
It began with a meeting in January 2012 dedicated to the concept of a local foods market, according to Keeney.
“A core group of citizens, farmers and business owners came together and wanted to make a year-round farmers market happen in Huntington, and some of those citizens visited Local Roots Market & Cafe, a local foods store located in Wooster, Ohio,” she said.
At the same time, a capstone project of three Marshall University students — Christa Galvin, Kelly Cox and Lauren Kemp — was taking place.
“I was a sociology major and became interested in agriculture for a variety of different reasons,” Kemp siad. “For our project we wanted to focus on connecting farmers and consumers to locally grown food and produce.”
The trio hosted meetings, took surveys and talked with farmers and consumers to measure the access to local foods in the Tri-State, with the goal of identifying opportunities for local farmers to increase access to local consumers.
Kemp said they teamed up with folks at Unlimited Future, Create Huntington, Huntington’s Kitchen and other like-minded organizations to help reel in nationally known organic farmer Anthony Flaccavento, of Abingdon, Virginia, for an event at Heritage Farm in March 2012.
“We were so excited to get Anthony Flaccavento to be the featured speaker at the event,” Kemp recalled.
“He helped give us pointers and assistance in growing a healthier community in Huntington by figuring out how to get more locally grown, organic produce from farmers’ hands to people’s tables,” she said. “I guess you could say we did some of the pre-start activities that led to the creation of The Wild Ramp.”
Eventually, Tri-State Local Foods, a nonprofit organization, was formed, and the search for a location began.
Keeney said the entrepreneurial spirit at Heritage Station seemed like a perfect fit for a local foods market.
“A lease was signed and renovations began,” she said. “Those first few days, The Wild Ramp was an open-air market as we awaited our final renovations and occupancy permits.”
Meanwhile, more public calls were put out to local farmers and producers, and interest meetings took place, which included a blog to document the process and promote the concept of local foods and seasonal eating.
“It really took off those first two years at Heritage Station, but we realized we needed much more space and the ability to have a small commercial kitchen,” Keeney said.
In 2014, The Wild Ramp moved to its current location on 14th Street West in Old Central City.
In 2016, the kitchen was completed, and it has been the source of many meals and has been host to several events, including an annual fundraising Farm-to-Table Dinner and the popular Stinkfest, which focuses on ramps, a species of wild onion native to the woodlands of North America and considered a delicacy by many West Virginians.
“The Wild Ramp has grown and surpassed all expectations,” Keeney said. “Over the past 10 years, our market staff and board has remained steadfast to our mission of increasing local food access in our region.”
Roy Ramey, of Avalon Farms in Lesage, serves on the organization’s board of directors and was one of the first producers for The Wild Ramp.
“My experience as a producer with them has always been very positive,” Ramey said. “Shelly, the manager, developed an intake process for becoming a producer and for receiving our products, so the process is very smooth and systematic.”
Ramey said he was a relatively new farmer in 2012.
“Having an outlet like The Wild Ramp helped me to grow and put my products in the hands of local consumers,” he said. “It helped to make a connection with those consumers that I would have had difficulty making on my own. The Wild Ramp is that critical link to connect local farmers with local consumers.”
Ramey said The Wild Ramp helps build the local economy.
“Farmers earn 80 percent of the revenue from our sales, compared to the industrial food system where they only keep around 14 percent. Instead of sending profits off to Arkansas, like some big box store, our money stays right here in the Tri-State area,” he said.
Elinor Lambert, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, was at the market Thursday and said she stops by every time her husband has a doctor’s appointment in Huntington.
“My husband was wanting some white corn, but they don’t have corn yet, but I still want to get some other fresh, locally grown vegetables, and they have the best,” Lambert said. “Also, my husband and I feel it’s very important to shop local and support local businesses.”
Ramey says the accomplishments of The Wild Ramp in the past 10 years have been “an outstanding achievement.”
“I am very proud to have been a part of The Wild Ramp growing from a tiny shop in Heritage Station to the much larger shop on 14th Street West, then adding a Harvest Kitchen to create healthy meals from our products,” he said.
“As The Wild Ramp continues to grow, it creates opportunity for new farmer businesses. Current farmers cannot meet the demand for local food. Therefore, we need more new farmers to produce products to meet that demand. When so many people are struggling in this economy, growing and selling food is a good way to earn additional income and know that it’s a worthy venture. You wont ‘get rich quick,’ but you’ll know people will appreciate quality local food.”
Looking at the future, The Wild Ramp is getting ready to launch its new Online Food Hub platform.
“With the coming addition of the Online Food Hub, we can provide online ordering services in the way the big box stores do, but geared to support our local community instead,” Ramey said.
“The Online Food Hub is a new program that connects our brick-and-mortar market to an online marketplace. We are currently partnering with over 20 farmers, artisans and producers for the food hub,” explained Devyn Messinger, the online manager.
“The warehouse can be found across the street from The Wild Ramp on 14th Street West. The Online Food Hub will house an ever-changing selection of items such as dairy products, produce, meat, select artisan goods, value-added products, coffee, tea and much more. With that, we will also offer weekly and monthly subscription boxes. Customers can choose to pick up their orders at the Online Food Hub or find one of our drop-off locations, which will reach from Huntington to Chesapeake to Ashland. Our goal is to offer a convenient shopping experience, while building lasting relationships between our farmers and customers.”
Keeney says she expects the online platform to grow the farming community they serve by leaps and bounds.
“I’m optimistic about the future of The Wild Ramp and look forward to the next 10 years,” she said.
Keeney added that The Wild Ramp is a nonprofit that relies on community donations, volunteers and fundraising events.
“Without the community support and our volunteers, The Wild Ramp would not be here today,” she said.
The Wild Ramp will have a fundraising campaign to coincide with the milestone anniversary celebration. Anyone who signs up to be a $10 monthly donor before July 17 will receive a sticker, shopping bag and T-shirt and will be entered to win two Farm-to-Table Dinner tickets. The winner will be announced at the close of the birthday event.
The 10th anniversary birthday celebration festivities will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, which is National Ice Cream Day.
“We are going to have a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams tasting, tours of the new Online Food Hub, meeting local producers, free cake and more,” Keeney said.
There will be two tours of the Online Food Hub in case participants would like to take part in the Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams tasting, Keeney said.
Registration is required for the tasting. It is $15 per person and limited to 20 participants. More information can be found on The Wild Ramp’s event calendar at www.wildramp.org or on Facebook @thewildramp.
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 304-523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.