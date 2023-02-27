The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ashley Edwards and Cindy McGue are pictured.

 Submitted photo

DUVAL, W.Va. — Ashley Edwards and Cindy McGue, graduates of Lincoln County's Duval High School, recently saw national recognition when hair extensions from their company Mane304 were used by celebrity Paris Hilton.

Eduardo Ponce styled Hilton with the extensions for the NBC 2024 Olympics commercial.

