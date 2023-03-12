HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Housing Development Fund plans to build an apartment complex in the Fairfield East neighborhood of Huntington once it secures funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The project is called Imperial Lofts and is estimated to cost $8,166,700, according to a legal advertisement published in the Tuesday, March 7 edition of The Herald-Dispatch.
The WVHDF wants to buy 1.1 acres at 2133 8th Ave. in Huntington to build two apartment buildings with a total of 36 units serving families and seniors. The site is an open lot occupying about half a block next to a Family Dollar store.
The WVHDF’s website shows the property on its low-income housing tax credit program 2022 selected properties list as new construction and show it will be 23 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments.
The legal ad says on or about March 23, 2023, the WVHDF will submit a request to release funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. It also said the WVHDF finds the project will create no significant impact to the environment.
The WVHDP is accepting written public comments regarding the project and advises people who might object to the development to respond by March 22, 2023, via email to environmental@wvhdf.com or mailing them to WVHDF HOME Dept., 5710 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.
Telephone messages to the WVHDF seeking comment on the project were not returned.
