Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Record high temperatures expected. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
More than 65 inventors from across the state gathered in April at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston for the kickoff of the West Virginia Inventors Society. The group was formed to help inventors move their ideas from concept to commercialization.
CHARLESTON — Aspiring inventors and people who are just curious are invited to the University of Charleston on Thursday for the next meeting of the West Virginia Inventors Society.
The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the University of Charleston Innovation Center. Officials said the society provides a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors.
Dave Ramsburg, director of innovation at the University of Charleston, will talk about new entrepreneurial efforts by the university. Steve Johnson, deputy director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, will provide an overview of SBDC services to assist inventors, entrepreneurs and established small businesses.
Mark McClung of CBS ArcSafe in Big Chimney will share the story of how his company developed innovative electrical safety devices from an initial concept all the way through the design and prototyping phases to manufacturing and commercialization. Attendees will hear firsthand how McClung transformed a Kanawha County startup from a local garage into a manufacturer of life-saving industrial equipment that Fortune 500 companies, as well as small businesses, have come to rely on worldwide.
The event will be hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute, West Virginia Executive magazine and the University of Charleston. Register at www.rcbi.org/WVISJune2022. For more information, contact RCBI’s Mike Friel at mfriel@rcbi.org or 304-781-1686.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.