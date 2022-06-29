CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Clarksburg-based WV News said Tuesday it is acquiring the Point Pleasant Register in West Virginia and the Gallipolis Daily Tribune and the Pomeroy Daily Sentinel in Ohio from AIM Media Midwest.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
WV News also recently purchased the Mineral County Tribune and News in Keyser, West Virginia, both from Gannett. WV News now owns newspapers in West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. It is headquartered in Clarksburg, West Virginia, where its production facility is located.
“We are committed to being a high-quality news source through our print and digital platforms and see these three publications as an excellent chance to further expand our footprint,” WV News owner and President Brian Jarvis said. “They go nicely with our other recent acquisitions, especially the Jackson County Herald and Star News. We look forward to serving these communities along the Ohio River.”
Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing WV News in the transaction.
WV News’ list of publications includes The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg and its Sunday edition known as WV News Sunday. It also has weekly publications in Bridgeport, Fairmont, Weston and in Garrett County, Maryland; twice-weekly publications in Preston, Mineral and Jackson counties; the State Journal, a statewide business publication; NCWV Life Magazine; Blue & Gold News Magazine; and other glossy products. The company also produces multiple shoppers and Your Bulletin Board, a classified advertising weekly that is distributed in much of West Virginia through retail locations.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.