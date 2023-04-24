CHARLESTON — One hundred and two Charleston and Logan area delivery, warehouse, vending and merchandising employees represented by Teamsters Local 175 have opted to go on strike after voting down a three-year contract proposal offered by Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on Sunday.
The final vote Sunday afternoon was 78-0.
The chapter's existing contract with the company is set to expire Tuesday at midnight. The workers operate primarily out of distribution centers on Winfield Road in St. Albans and Whitman Creek Road in Logan, which serve the Charleston and Huntington areas, among others. The strike represents the entirety of the two sites' workforces apart from non-union supervisory and "weekend merchandisers," according to Teamsters Local 175 President Ken Hall.
Two changes seen as problematic by the union have been proposed or enacted by Coca-Cola, Hall said -- one to have a third-party agency deliver syrup for fountain beverages to area restaurants, and another allegedly already agreed to without negotiation wherein Sheetz convenience stores would receive Coke products at the company's own distribution center and have its own delivery workers ship the product to stores.
"The company says it has no movement on direct shipment," Teamsters Local 175 Secretary and Business Agent Donnie Purdue said. "It's something they say they've got to have and something we're not willing to give up on."
"The long and short of it is, they're eliminating jobs," Hall said.
According to Hall, a similar arrangement is being sought with Sheetz in Ohio, where he said Coca-Cola Consolidated has 1,000 union employees.
"They're very, very concerned about what's going to happen with their people and how many jobs they could lose. They're watching this very closely," Hall said. "This could turn into a major fight before it's over. ... I've had several discussions with leadership in Ohio and they're very much aware of the situation."
Wages are also an issue. Hall claims non-union weekend merchandisers working out of St. Albans and Logan recently received a $4-an-hour raise, which he said is more than was proposed for union employees over three years in the company's recently voted-down contract proposal.
The strike could entail picketing at bottling facilities in Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Bluefield, as well as at stores where Coca-Cola attempts to make deliveries in striking workers' absence, Hall said.
"I suspect that it will spread all over the state very quickly," Hall said. "If they try to deliver products, which I assume they will, then we will be following trucks to some of the accounts. ... I am quite certain we'll be at Sheetz."
The Beckley, Elkins and Morgantown areas are the only parts of the state not served by union employees, Hall said.
Coca-Cola Consolidated said in an email Sunday the company is dedicated to strengthening the communities where its West Virginia employees, or teammates, as the company called them, live and work.
"We’ve continually invested in our West Virginia business operations, and we support non-profits and community organizations our teammates take part in and care about. We value our teammates’ contributions and hold regular appreciation events at our facilities," the statement read. "We’ve provided the union a fair and competitive contract offer for their members. We don’t believe a work stoppage is in our teammates’ best interest. During this time, we remain focused on continuing to serve our customers.”
