The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Alexandria Plear is learning about coffee beans. Cooperatives. Business principles. Choosing a team.

It’s not your ordinary summer job. She is tutored a few times a week by Director Mavery Davis and Project Manager Angi Kerns through their nonprofit agency New Economy Works WV. New Economy is authorized to investigate loans for Seed Commons, a nationwide lending agency. Unlike banks, Seed Commons only requests repayment of a loan once the business is turning a profit.

Greg Stone covers business for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you