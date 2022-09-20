Nathaniel Short, 12, of Huntington, participates in a game of capture the flag with his siblings as Cabell County Public Library Youth Services conducts kid’s games on Monday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Claire Barrios, of Huntington, left, throws a flour bomb at her friend Julie Ross, of Huntington, as Cabell County Public Library Youth Services conducts kid’s games on Monday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Amanda Ross, of Huntington, left, gets hit by flour bomb from her daughter Julie Ross as Cabell County Public Library Youth Services conducts kid's games on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Emily Short, 11, of Huntington, left, throws a flour bomb at her sister Alyssa Short, 15, while playing a game of capture the flag conducted by Cabell County Public Library Youth Services on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Library associate Lana Teaford hands out flour bombs to the participants as Cabell County Public Library Youth Services conducts kid's games on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Nathaniel Short, 12, of Huntington, plays capture the flag with his siblings as Cabell County Public Library Youth Services conducts kid's games on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local teens let out a bit of energy while having fun at Ritter Park on Monday.
The Cabell County Public Library hosted Capture the Flag that evening. Lana Teaford, a library associate who organized the games, said it was the first time the library had the event. Capture the Flag is part of the library’s monthly teen night programming.
Teens were divided into yellow and green teams, and each group had to hide their bandana during the game. To play, the opposing team tried to claim the other’s flag.
Players also had to be wary of flour bombs. If they were struck by them during the game, they would be frozen until another teammate untagged them.
Other upcoming events at the library for teens include a PEP Rally, which stands for Period Education Project. Marshall Health OB/GYN will lead the free event at the main library branch at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for young female adolescents to learn about menstrual cycles.
Another event is a preview of “Matilda” from First Stage ahead of a performance. The preview will be at the main branch at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
