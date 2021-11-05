ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Cabell Midland built a 49-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 55-0 victory over St. Albans Friday night in high school football at Crawford Field.
The Knights (9-1) entered the contest ranked fifth in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings. Cabell Midland is unlikely to catch No. 4 University (9-0), which beat Oak Hill 63-21 Friday night.
The Knights will find out Saturday evening when the postseason pairings and final rankings are released who they’ll play in the first round of the playoffs. Cabell Midland will be at home for the opening round.
The Knights led 7-0 when Jackson Fetty broke a 43-yard touchdown run to put the Red Dragons, who have scored in double figures just twice this season, in a hole from which it couldn’t recover. Jackson scored two more touchdowns, one after Tevin Taylor recovered a muffed kickoff.
Alex Smith thwarted the Red Dragons’ best scoring threat with an interception in the end zone.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.