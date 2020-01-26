Tuesday, Jan. 28
Free screenings
TIME: 8-10 a.m.
LOCATION: HIMG Regional Medical Center, 5170 U.S. 60 in Huntington.
INFORMATION: Blood pressure/blood sugar screenings will be offered each Tuesday, continuing through February.
Friday, Feb. 7
Go Red for Women
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St. in Huntington.
INFORMATION: The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., St. Mary’s Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Outreach present the Go Red for Women heart health awareness event at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St. in Huntington.
The event, which is free and open to the public, includes a fashion show and door prizes in addition to information on heart health awareness for women.
Go Red for Women Celebration and Fashion Show
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave. in Huntington
INFORMATION: The annual Go Red for Women Celebration and Fashion Show, sponsored by St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and the American Heart Association, features lunch at noon with guest speakers Mark Studeny, MD, cardiologist with St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, and chair of the Dept. of Cardiovascular Services at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and heart attack survivor Angel Schneider. Following lunch will be a fashion show featuring local celebrities, St. Mary’s employees and heart survivors modeling styles from several area stores. Melanie Shafer, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 morning anchor, will emcee the event.
Free health screenings, including blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and stroke risk assessment, will be offered from 11 a.m. until noon. Shopping will be available with local vendors and door prizes will be awarded.
Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used handbag for Dress for Success River Cities.
The cutoff for ticket sales was Jan. 24. For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Blood drive
TIME: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Holzer Health System, Gallipolis
INFORMATION: Holzer Health System in Gallipolis, Ohio, will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Conference Rooms A&B. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter HMC-G to schedule an appointment.