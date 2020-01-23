MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Team Camp (June 15-17), Little Herd Camp (July 8-9), Elite Camp (July 10-12), All Skills Camp (July 10-12) and Positional Camp (July 13-14). For more information, visit https://herdzone.com/sports/2019/2/26/volleyball-camps-html.aspx.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Welcome in 2020 with a digital subscription to The Herald-Dispatch for only $20 for 20 weeks.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Police roundup: Two crashes with injuries investigated in Ohio
- Vikings earn 10th win behind Scherer's 30 points
- Senate again passes legislation to ban forced physical examinations
- King’s Daughters hosting two events focusing on female athletes
- Cabell Midland crushes Huntington 67-50
- Hollingsworth leads W. Kentucky over Marshall 64-60
- Photos: High School Basketball, Huntington High takes on Cabell Midland
- Impeachment trial not ready for broadcast prime time
- Trump's rollback of US water protections nears completion
- Democrats appeal for GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump
- 1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting
- Japan has second straight year of red ink on trade last year
- S. Carolina elected official now backing Sanders over Biden
- Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors
Most Popular
Articles
- Father of slain woman sentenced to prison after defendant's family, attorney attacked
- Supreme Court hears case involving Wayne magistrate
- Cabell County could become 'Second Amendment sanctuary' county
- Retired Huntington fire captain enters mayor's race
- Ex-federal employee gets 6 months for accessing medical files of Ojeda, others
- Recovery center to replace quickly shuttered Burlington nursing home
- Once lost, now found: Huntington church receives over $70,000 in unclaimed property
- Local on-air personalities part of iHeartMedia layoffs
- Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to close by end of September
- West Virginia experiencing widespread flu activity
Images
Collections
- Photos: Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial March in Huntington
- Photos: 23rd Annual Marshall University Sweetheart Clinic
- Photos: Marshall Rec Center conducts Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Huntington Winter Arts Fest
- Photos: The Cincinnati Reds Caravan visits Huntington Mall
- Photos: RCBI STEM education program
- Photos: Cabell Midland defeats Huntington, 49-47
- Photos: High School Basketball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane
- Photos: Marshall defeats ODU, 68-67
- Photos: Marshall Men's Basketball takes on Charlotte