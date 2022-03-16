BOONE COUNTY — One retuning player of the year and a 1,000-point career scorer lead the 2021-22 Coal Valley News All-Boone County basketball teams.
For the boys, Reece Carden takes top honors as player of the year for a second season in a row. The junior guard led the county in scoring for a second-straight year at a 21.2 ppg clip while boasting a 52.8% field goal percentage, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Carden hit 82% of his free throw attempts in 2021-22 while leading his squad to the Class AAA state tournament.
The Coach of the Year is Scott’s Shawn Ballard. In just three seasons as head coach, Ballard has led the squad to a Class AAA state tournament berth.
For the girls, senior Hailea Skeens is the Player of the Year. Skeens led the county in scoring at 19.6 ppg, 10 rebounds and five assists per contest this season.
While averaging a double-double per game, she netted point No. 1,000 this season and finished third on Sherman High’s all-time list of female scorers.
The girls Coach of the Year is Van’s Sam Terry. Terry managed to produce an eight-win season in 2021-22 — the biggest improvement countywide from their one-win season a year ago. Terry was also saddled with injuries and sickness to two returning starters during the season.
The selections for the awards and the team come via interviews with coaches and statistical analysis. The selections are entirely the decision of the Coal Valley News sports department.
The team and award winners are sponsored by the Handley family of businesses in Danville.
Boys CVN All-Boone County Basketball
Junior Reece Carden/Scott High
Junior A.J. Skeens/Sherman High
Senior Dalton Rollo/Sherman High
Senior Braxton Dolin/Scott High
Senior Jaren Gaiter/Scott High
Junior Shaun Booth/Van High
Senior Landon Stone/Scott High
Player of the Year — Reece Carden
Coach of the Year — Shawn Ballard/Scott High
Girls CVN All-Boone County Basketball
Junior Emma Wilcox/Van High
Senior Hailea Clendenin/Sherman High
Senior Gracie Ferrell/Scott High
Freshman Kelsey Harper/Scott High
Junior Jenna Butcher/Scott High
Senior Jazmyn Gibson/Van High
Sophomore Lauren Guthrie/Sherman High
Player of the Year — Hailea Skeens
Coach of the Year — Sam Terry/Van High
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
