CARL LYNN CLARK, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Judith Bomgardner Clark, died April 6 at home. He retired from the AEP Mountaineer Power Plant. Due to current health concerns, there will be a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holzer Hospice, Gallipolis in Lights or the Gallia County Fair Relocation. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
