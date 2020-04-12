CARL MURRAY GAGNON, 55, of Scott Depot, W.Va. (formerly of Letart, W.Va.), went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, after his short battle with cancer. Carl was born June 10, 1964, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Rosemary Clark Gagnon and Maurice (Frenchie) Gagnon. He has six stepbrothers and sisters. He married his wife, Tina, on January 22, 1983. Carl was a hardworking and proud owner and operator of Cass Communications, a fiber-optic cable business. In his spare time, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a collector of case knives and loved being outdoors. Carl was a former member of the Salem Community Church in West Columbia, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Tina Gagnon, of 37 years; Brandon (Beverly) Gagnon of Huntington; Alexandra (Anthony) Grimm of Hurricane, W.Va.; beloved grandchildren, Blaire Gagnon and Conner Grimm; his father, Maurice Gagnon of Van, W.Va.; his father-in-law, James Roush of West Columbia, W.Va.; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and other relatives, including his friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Gagnon, and mother-in-law, Mamie (Sis) Roush. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park. Please visit Carl’s tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com to share your memories and offer your condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Gagnon family.
CARL MURRAY GAGNON
