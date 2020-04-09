CAROLYN REJINA GARRETT, 60, of Huntington, wife of Mannie Garrett, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 31, 1959, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Clarence and Betty Juanita Burd Lambert. One brother, Willard Lambert, also preceded her in death. She was a US Army veteran, a homemaker and attended Rock of Ages Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters and sons-in-law, Augusta and Greg Baker of Huntington, Danielle and Billy Perry of Barboursville; one stepdaughter, Melissa Howard, and one stepson, Joe Garrett, both of Chesapeake, Ohio; one half-sister, Debbie Chinn of Huntington; four grandchildren, Olivia Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Jayse Sims (Alexis), Jordan Messinger (Kyle); eight great-grandchildren, Sakiyah Baker, Kashton Baker, Aleelah Baker, Jax Messinger, Abigail Messinger, Kyan Messinger, Kayn Messinger and Abel McComas; and a special cousin, Dreama Norris of Lesage. Due to the current public health concerns, services will be limited to immediate family only. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory, at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, with Pastor Tony Mays officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CAROLYN REJINA GARRETT
