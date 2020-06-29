HUNTINGTON — CCCSO will be distributing farmers market vouchers this week.
Vouchers will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 and 2, curbside only, at the Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave., Huntington; the Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church St., Milton; the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington (come down the alley); and the Salt Rock Senior Center, 5490 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock.
Vouchers are for those 60 or older. Bring proof of residence such as an ID or utility bill.
Income limits are $1,968 a month for a one-person household, $2,658 a month for a two-person household, $3,349 a month for a three-person household, and $4,040 a month for a four-person household.