CECIL CARL VARNEY, 73, Lovely, Ky., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 29, 1947, in Matewan, W.Va., to the late Russell and Mary Lou Varney. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Medra Murphy; five children, Carl Varney of Dunbar, W.Va., Kamela (David) Keesor of Chapel Hill, N.C., Christy (Josh) Messer and Robin Nicole Harmon of Lovely, Ky., Adam (Jacqueline) Varney of Los Angeles, Calif., and five grandchildren, Corey Bailey, Mason Messer, Madison Messer, Christopher Keesor and McKenzie Keesor. Along with being a Choir Director of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson, Cecil was also a Director of the Tug Valley Choral Society, along with being a Board of Trustee for the Tug Valley Arts Council. He is a Lifetime member of the Rotary Club, and served as governor during 2015-16. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 29 West Sixth Ave, Williamson, WV on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Dale Carey officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va. Visitation will start one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Callaham Funeral Home, Inez, Ky.
CECIL CARL VARNEY
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.