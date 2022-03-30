CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Chapmanville was charged with first-degree sexual abuse after police say he was accused by a mother of touching her 11-year-old daughter inappropriately.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in Chapmanville on March 19. The caller was a mother who told police that she and her 11-year-old daughter were asleep and awakened by Larry Gene Johnson, 57, of Chapmanville.
According to the complaint, the mother said Johnson was wearing a pair of black bikini underwear and touching her daughter inappropriately.
The mother said Johnson ran off when she confronted him.
Police say Johnson was later found passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle at the Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at nearby Old Logan Road. Police added that Johnson appeared to be intoxicated and had several cases of alcohol and empty containers inside the vehicle.
Johnson has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Magistrate Court on a cash-only bond of $20,000 and is currently behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.
