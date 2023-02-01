The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Prosecutors have cleared a Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man after he hit the officer in the head with a piece of rebar earlier this month.

William E. Henry Jr., 43, charged at the officer, who fired in self-defense, prosecutors said. Police have declined to name the officer. No charges will be filed.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

