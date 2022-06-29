Charlie McCoy, a West Virginia native who became a legendary harmonica player, received a surprise honor a earlier this month when he was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.
After growing up in Fayetteville, McCoy developed a love for music and a talent for playing the harp. By 1961, after country star Mel Tillis suggested that the young McCoy take a stab at traveling to Nashville, music mogul and guitar great Chet Atkins heard Mccoy’s harmonica playing on a demo recording and asked him to become a studio musician in the Music City. By the end of the decade, McCoy had become a part of what was known as the “A-Team” when it came to session musicians. Over his career, he would appear on thousands of recordings, including Top 10 hits and No. 1 songs, while collaborating with Hall of Fame artists.
McCoy’s talent can be heard on many famous pieces. He played on records ranging from George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” to Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou” and “Pretty Woman,” and from Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women Number 12 and 33” (“Everybody Must Get Stoned”) to Bobby Vinton’s hit “Blue Velvet.”
Other songs that feature McCoy include Willie Nelson, Ray Price and Merle Haggard’s “Last Of A Breed,” Waylon Jennings’ “The Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line” and “Brown Eyed Handsome Man,” Steve Miller Band’s “Going Back To The Country, seven movie soundtracks by Elvis Presley and Tom T. Hall’s “Old Dogs, Children And Watermelon Wine.”
McCoy has also worked with Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Ringo Starr, Flatt and Scruggs, Doc Watson, Leon Russell, Ween and more while being the music producer for the TV show “Hee Haw” for 18 years.
On June 11, McCoy was performing his trademark version of “Orange Blossom Special” on the Grand Ole Opry when Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill appeared onstage and walked over to talk to him mid-show.
“I’m only out here for one reason,” said Gill. “Charlie, I just wanted to come out here and thank you for the career that you’ve had over all of these years, and you’re 81 years old, and your contributions to country music are astounding. But I’m really here because the Opry management has asked me to come out and invite you to be our newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”
The crowd erupted with a standing ovation, and the veteran Opry House Band stood up and gave McCoy the same honor, recognizing the legacy he had achieved over the last 61 years. McCoy became emotional.
“I couldn’t believe it,” McCoy said. “I was really shocked. You know, it is something that I’ve thought about, but I didn’t think it would ever happen to me. I’m mainly known as a studio guy, but the Opry has been using me a lot as a performer over the last six years. I should have known what was up when Vince walked over, but it didn’t dawn on me. I’m very happy about it, believe me.”
By the 1970s, McCoy was making his own solo albums as well as continuing his studio career, but he never lost his love for his native state of West Virginia.
“The scenery in Fayette County and the New River Gorge is so beautiful and I have many friends up there,” said McCoy. “It is still a well-kept secret in this country. I’ve rafted down on the whitewater five times. I was born in nearby Oak Hill, where Hank Williams was found dead, and when I was 5 years old, we moved to Fayetteville. My mama was a legal secretary and she got a job up at the courthouse. When my records began to hit, Fayetteville jumped on it and by the late 1970s, we started doing concerts in the town park. We did 18 years of concerts in there and I had 10 Country Music Hall of Famers come to Fayetteville to perform. Back then, the artists all knew each other and everybody was friendly, but today its like, ‘Have your people talk to my people.’ It became so corporate.”
Some of the old school country performers that McCoy brought in to perform in Fayetteville included piano great Floyd Cramer, the Statler Brothers, Barbara Mandrell, Tammy Wynette, Ronnie Milsap, Crystal Gayle and a young Kathy Mattea, who grew up in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
“The year I had singer and guitar legend Jerry Reed come to play in Fayetteville, they had driven all night after playing a gig up in Michigan, or someplace like that,” said McCoy. “So, they checked into a hotel that was halfway between Oak Hill and Fayetteville and I go down there and say, ‘Hey Jerry, there is something here that you absolutely have to see.’ ‘What’s that?’ he said. I said, ‘It’s a bridge.’ He said, ‘Aw, you’re crazy, McCoy. I ain’t going to see no bridge.’ As we drove all of the way to the New River Gorge Bridge, Jerry is growling and complaining about it. But when we rounded that corner where he could see it, he said, ‘Son! Why, I never seen anything like this.’ He was just crazy and couldn’t stop talking about it.”
Growing up in West Virginia meant spending time with the grandparents, and those were days that McCoy will always cherish.
“My granddad was a coal miner in Minden, West Virginia, and he worked there for a long time,” said McCoy. “Of course, he ended up with black lung disease and the whole nine yards. When I would be down at my grandparents’ house, I remember my grandmother and me sitting out on the porch and when they had the shift change at the mines and the miners were coming down the road, you couldn’t tell one from the other because they were all coated in black coal dust. It was a tough way to make a living. One day, after I came back from my grandparent’s place, I told my mother, ‘I don’t know what it’s going to be, and I may be driving a dump truck, but I am not going to be a miner.’”
What McCoy did do was make music history as a West Virginian who would go on to win Grammy Awards and be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the International Musicians Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Now, as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, McCoy continues to perform at a high level, still does studio sessions at 81 years of age, and has both a gospel album and a future bluegrass album in the works.
More information and recordings for sale can be found at charliemccoy.com.