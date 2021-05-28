CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Alice Lloyd College women’s basketball team won a Christian College Athletic Association national championship last season, and the Eagles plan to add more titles now that Chesapeake High School star Maddie Ward is part of the program.
Ward, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, signed with Alice Lloyd on Thursday on Norm Persin Court, where she helped the Panthers to a 15-7 record last season. She said the school of 460 students, about the size of Chesapeake, felt like home during her visit there.
“It was a long, hard process,” Ward said. “There were 16 or 17 colleges looking at me and even in the past week I’ve had my Field Level (recruiting) account blowing up. I really felt comfortable there. The coaches brought me in and told me how I’d fit in. I don’t expect anything. I’ll have to work for everything I get.”
Ward said Alice Lloyd coach John Mills told her she will play as a stretch three/four, which she played in AAU ball.
“She has the skill set to be a three or stretch four at our level,” Mills said of Ward, who averaged 16.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game as a senior. “A lot of schools play smaller lineups now, but I like the bigger guards who can shoot it and rebound.”
Ward said she will major in kinesiology and loves that Alice Lloyd partners with the University of Kentucky on a graduate program where she can apply to have graduate school at UK paid for. Ward said she plans to become a physical therapist.
A cross dangled from the necklace Ward wore Thursday. She said God has blessed her in mighty ways.
“Without God I would not be here,” Ward said. “He’s brought me through the hardest times of my life, overcoming injuries, deaths in the family and other hardships.”
Panthers coach Chris Ball praised Ward.
“When I think of Maddie Ward, hard work and family come to mind,” Ball said. “Her mom and dad pushed her to be the best she could be. She’s one of those girls you hope your daughter will be like at her age. Amazing young lady on the court and in the classroom.”
TACKETT TO HOCKING: Former Chesapeake softball star Ashley Tackett signed with Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Tackett, an infielder/outfielder, signed with the University of Charleston two years ago. She transferred to Ohio University-Southern, which doesn’t have softball, before opting for Hocking earlier this month. Tackett will have two seasons of eligibility.
“I wasn’t even sure softball is what I wanted to do anymore,” Tackett said of her decision to leave UC. “While being away from the game I realized that softball is where my heart is and I was blessed with another opportunity to play.”
“Ashley is a versatile player who can man the outfield and come in and play the infield,” Hawks coach Kevin Lewis said. “She’s a solid hitter with good speed and will be fun to watch.”
CHAPMAN TO ALICE LLOYD: Fairland baseball standout Dacoda Chapman signed Thursday at Sanctuary of Grace church in Rome Township, Ohio, to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College.
The slick-fielding middle infielder helped the Dragons to an Ohio Valley Conference championship as a sophomore and batted .450 to help Fairland to a runner-up finish this season.
At 5-6 and 145 pounds, Chapman said he was motivated to show he can play at the next level.
“I never thought I’d make it to college ball,” said Chapman, who plans to major in engineering. “I worked hard and this year it all came together. I love being the little guy and proving the naysayers wrong.
“I went to Alice Lloyd for camp and they worked me out and wanted to sign me,” Chapman said. “It’s a nice little school, real quiet. They went to the NAIA national tournament hits year.”
GREEN TO MARSHALL: Hurricane offensive lineman Garrett Green signed a preferred walk-on offer Thursday to play football at Marshall University.
A 6-2, 275-pound center/guard, Green was a Class AAA all-state second-team selection and All-Mountain State Athletic Conference selection. He was a three-year starter.
“Garrett’s a good kid and a good player,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said. “Every year, he got bigger and stronger. He’s a full-grown man now. He’s a National Honor Society kid and he has football smarts. He understands what he can and can’t do.”
Taylor said Green, who plans to become a physical therapist, is prepared for college ball and turned down several NCAA Division II offers.