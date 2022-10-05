The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A cancer diagnosis is a difficult thing to bear as a kid, which is why United Bank has joined forces with Marshall University Athletics to support the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital through the United for Hoops program.

Throughout the 2022 football season, United Bank has pledged to donate $5 for every point Marshall scores. Local pediatric cancer patients will have the opportunity to serve as “junior captains.” They get to tour the facilities, go to practice and meet the team before the game. They’ll also do the coin toss.

