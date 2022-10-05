Eleven-year-old Landon Clark tests his speed in the indoor practice facility during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday in Huntington. Landon will serve as a junior captain for the football team through the United for Hoops program for this weekend’s football game.
Annie Cavrich, manager of business development at Thundering Herd Sports Properties, left, shows 11-year-old Landon Clark and his family an interactive display in the athletics hall of fame during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark, right, and his sister Araeanna Easterling, left, test their speed in the indoor practice facility during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Annie Cavrich, manager of business development at Thundering Herd Sports Properties, right, shows 11-year-old Landon Clark a wall honoring Herd football players who played in the NFL during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark tours Marshall University athletic facilities as he serves as a junior captain for the football team through the United for Hoops program on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark tests his speed in the indoor practice facility during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday in Huntington. Landon will serve as a junior captain for the football team through the United for Hoops program for this weekend’s football game.
Annie Cavrich, manager of business development at Thundering Herd Sports Properties, left, shows 11-year-old Landon Clark and his family an interactive display in the athletics hall of fame during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark, right, and his sister Araeanna Easterling, left, test their speed in the indoor practice facility during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Annie Cavrich, manager of business development at Thundering Herd Sports Properties, right, shows 11-year-old Landon Clark a wall honoring Herd football players who played in the NFL during a tour of Marshall University athletic facilities on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark tours Marshall University athletic facilities as he serves as a junior captain for the football team through the United for Hoops program on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Landon Clark rings a bell to signify the completion of his chemotherapy treatment on June 15.
Submitted photo
Landon Clark is shown at the completion of his chemotherapy treatment on June 15.
Submitted photo
Landon Clark, center, celebrates the completion of his chemotherapy treatment on June 15.
Submitted photo
Landon Clark rings a bell to signify the completion of his chemotherapy treatment on June 15.
HUNTINGTON — A cancer diagnosis is a difficult thing to bear as a kid, which is why United Bank has joined forces with Marshall University Athletics to support the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital through the United for Hoops program.
Throughout the 2022 football season, United Bank has pledged to donate $5 for every point Marshall scores. Local pediatric cancer patients will have the opportunity to serve as “junior captains.” They get to tour the facilities, go to practice and meet the team before the game. They’ll also do the coin toss.
Eleven-year-old Landon Clark is this week’s junior captain. He was diagnosed with acute B lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020. Doctors started him on treatment right away, and eight days later, Landon was in remission. Today he is three months cancer-free.
Landon’s mom, Anna Easterling, of Kentucky, can attest to just how emotionally overwhelming it is when your child has cancer.
“When we first got the diagnosis, it was like … you don’t even know what to think; you don’t know what to say,” Easterling said.
Landon was excited to be on Marshall’s campus Wednesday. He hopes to be a quarterback on the football team some day.
“It’s probably the coolest thing I’ve done,” he said.
Easterling said they’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past two years between her son’s diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s nice to get out and do something like this.
“This is a pretty nice experience for him. I know he is pretty excited and has talked about it quite a bit this week,” Easterling said.
“We want it to be inspirational for him, but honestly, it’s more inspirational for us,” Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “We’re hoping that this inspires others to battle something that’s really hard.”
Annie Cavrich, representing collegiate sports marketing company Learfield, gave Landon and his family a tour of the facilities at Marshall, including the hall of fame, weight room, trainer’s office and locker rooms.
When they made it to the student-athlete academic center, Landon told Cavrich he had already completed his homework. At the training center, Cavrich convinced Landon and his younger sister, Araeanna Easterling, to run a 40-yard sprint. In the weight room, they got to pet the strength coach’s dog Sissy, a black lab that hangs out in the office.
“We give back both financially; our employees give their time; we do various volunteer activities,” said Andrew Dawson, the market president of United Bank. “(The per-point donation) goes to an absolutely fantastic organization that helps so many in need, families, children. So we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”
After seeing the work that Hoops Family Children’s Hospital does and hearing the stories about the families there, “it’s hard to not want to be a part of it,” he said.
Sara Schultz-Britt, the partnership coordinator for Cabell Huntington Hospital, said this is the first time they’ve done a fundraising project of this scale. She asked the community to join United Bank in supporting Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and kids like Landon. Donations can be made at www.mountainhealthfoundations.org/unitedforhoops, she said.
Each game through the 2022 season will give another child receiving treatment at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital the opportunity to be junior captain for the day. Landon is the second child to be a junior captain this season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.