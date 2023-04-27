Corduroy Brown performs during The Wild Ramp’s annual “Stinkfest” last year in Huntington. Brown will perform at Voices for the Voiceless, a benefit concert presented by the Children’s Home of West Virginia, on Saturday, April 29, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Huntington-based funk band the Heavy Hitters will be among the musicians performing at Voices for the Voiceless, a benefit concert hosted by the Children's Home Society of West Virginia, at Harris Riverfront Park on Saturday, April 29.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia has been helping children in distress in the Mountain State for more than 100 years. Currently, there are 6,000 children in West Virginia who need a place to live, yet there are only about 3,500 foster homes active in the state.
The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia for Huntington, Ona and Milton agency wants to spread the word that foster families are needed locally, so it is hosting Voices for the Voiceless, a benefit concert, from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Huntington’s Harris Riverfront Park.
The free day of family fun will include live music by five bands and food trucks. The Children’s Home Society will also provide information and advice about foster parenting and child-abuse prevention.
The bands scheduled to appear include Corduroy Brown, The Heavy Hitters, Brother Sadd, Sam Eplin and Town Folk.
Brittany Wilt, a permanency supervisor for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, will be one of the hosts for the concert.
“We are a non-profit organization that overseas about 15 different sites around the state,” said Wilt. “We have shelters, and we also have Safe At Home programs that can be an outpatient solution for kids 12 to 18. We also have a family resource center here in Huntington that works with community-based services. And, we have a Foster Care and Adoption program, which is the side of the agency that is hosting the event on Saturday.”
The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia for Huntington, Ona and Milton organization trains and licenses foster families, provides case management services, and even hosts support groups and date nights for foster parents.
“What we are trying to raise awareness for at this benefit concert on Saturday is the prevention of child abuse and to increase the number of foster parents in our area,” said Wilt. “We are definitely in need of new foster parents. The process to become a foster parent takes about six months, which includes both an assessment process and a training process. We have to be in your home at least six times to make sure the environment is up to par with our standards and the state’s standards. We just want to make sure your home is a safe place for these children because we don’t want to cause any more disruption in the child’s life.”
Wilt said her agency wants to spread the word that children of all ages are in need of care, including teenagers, who are harder to place because of certain preconceived ideas about them. According to Wilt, there is a misconception that older kids are automatically troubled kids when the fact is, many children experience a family crisis for the first time ever at a later age.
“It is more difficult to find foster families that will accept teenagers,” said Wilt. “But, a lot of these teens are being removed from their family for the first time. Just because they are teenagers doesn’t necessarily mean they have more baggage or are harder to take care of. Not long ago, we had two teens that came into our care and they are the biggest sweethearts in the world, and they were taken to a Texas Roadhouse for a meal and they said it was the fanciest restaurant they had ever been to. They also went to their first high school homecoming and went to their first high school football game and had their first ‘good’ Christmas. A lot of people think that they will be experiencing some firsts with the younger kids, thinking that all teens have already been through it, but that is not true at all. Teens need a home just as much as smaller kids do.”
Ultimately, this fun day on Saturday is a chance for folks to enjoy live music and multiple food trucks while hopefully seeking out information on how to help kids in our state, because there are many ways to do so even without taking a child into your home.
“All of the bands are locals, including Brother Sadd that is actually one of our foster family bands, and we will have four different food trucks coming out along with community vendors who will pop up and will be selling their goods,” said Wilt. “We will also have family-friendly games to participate in, and all of it is completely free. We just want folks to get to know our agency and to be aware of the services we provide to the community. If you are out there and need help, or want to find a way to help, come see us as there are plenty of ways to help these kids and raise awareness for them.”
