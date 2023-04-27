The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia has been helping children in distress in the Mountain State for more than 100 years. Currently, there are 6,000 children in West Virginia who need a place to live, yet there are only about 3,500 foster homes active in the state.

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia for Huntington, Ona and Milton agency wants to spread the word that foster families are needed locally, so it is hosting Voices for the Voiceless, a benefit concert, from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Huntington’s Harris Riverfront Park.

