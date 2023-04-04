The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With spring turkey season (bearded only) right around the corner (April 17-May 21), now is the perfect time to do some research, and there is no better place to start that research than digging into the annual Big Game Bulletin.

It was recently announced that the 2022 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

