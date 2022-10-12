The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Photo: =?Windows-1252?Q?=93bobwhite=94_whistle?=

The northern bobwhite quail is a native species and was once found across West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

Many years ago, I was invited by a mutual friend on a quail hunt in Alabama. Upon our arrival, I immediately noticed something that was obvious — there was serious momentum in that state for the bird, the habitat, hunting dogs, the hunting culture and heritage, and marketing of all things quail. I was blown away by the efforts I witnessed.

Another shining example of wildlife promotion is South Dakota pheasant hunting. If you consider yourself a bird hunter, South Dakota pheasant season is a must-do in my opinion. The entire rural part of the state is a celebration of the bird and all the hard work and efforts it takes to promote a unique aspect of hunting tied specifically to the region.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you