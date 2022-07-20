The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Photo: Time to start planning for western hunts

It’s time to start planning for hunting season.

 Courtesy of Chris Ellis

I absolutely love this time of year. While most of my time is spent fishing, especially for my beloved summertime walleye, my mind drifts to the upcoming hunting seasons not only here at home, but in the far-off places I’ve dreamed about hunting since I was a child.

When I was younger, the best place to hear hunting tales was at the barber shop in my small hometown.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you