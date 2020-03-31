CHARLESTON — First-year Charleston Catholic head coach Hunter Moles was looking forward to the Class A state tournament and hopefully cutting the nets down, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
The Irish, who were hoping to claim their first state crown since 2012, earned the No. 2 seed and a big reason why was because of Aiden Satterfield. The junior big man was selected as the captain of the Class A first-team all-state squad, which was released Wednesday by West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Satterfield finished as the leading scorer for the Irish. Along with averaging 19.1 points per game, he also shot better than 51% from the field and collected 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals a contest.
Wheeling Central junior J.C. Maxwell and Notre Dame sophomore Jaidyn West each moved up a spot after being second-team all-staters a year ago.
Maxwell put up 14 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. West — the brother of Marshall point guard Jarrod West — filled the stat sheet on a nightly basis with averages of 21 points, six boards, as many assists and five steals.
Top-seeded Williamstown, which ended the campaign ranked atop the Associated Press poll, were represented by Sam Cremeans. The junior faveraged 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals an outing.
Two other players from the LKC earned first-team nods in Parkersburg Catholic’s Patrick Copen and Grant Barnhart of St. Marys.
Copen, who is headed to Marshall University to play baseball, averaged 20 points, 7.4 rebounds. Barnhart averaged 20.5 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Also earning spots on the first unit were Greater Beckley Christian senior Elijah Edwards and Tug Valley junior Caleb May.
Edwards averaged 13.9 points to go along with six assists.
May was the catalyst in helping Tug Valley reach the big dance as the Panthers eliminated Parkersburg Catholic in the regional. May put up better than 17 points a game for a Panther program which went 13-12 and played 11 games against ranked Class A or AA opponents.
Pendleton County was led by junior Bailey Thompson, who was selected as the second-team captain. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists.
Magnolia’s Jake Gamble earner second-team nods along with Greater Beckley Christian senior Isaiah Hairston, Clay-Battelle senior Coltin Barr, Williamstown junior Xavier Caruthers, Charleston Catholic junior Zion Suddeth as well as 10th-graders Ryan Reasbeck of Wheeling Central and Rye Gadd of Webster County.
Greenbrier West junior Kaiden Pack, who averaged 18.2 points, was named the third-team captain.
The only other underclassman on the team was Tolsia sophomore Jesse Muncy. The other six spots went to seniors Nick Moore of Calhoun County, Hundred’s Cody Soles, Van’s David Stewart, William Steele of St. Marys as well as Trinity Christian teammates Fletcher Hartsock and Seth Goins.