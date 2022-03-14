The rivalry will proceed, but an epic battle within the Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High girls basketball series ended Friday night in the Class AAAA state tournament semifinals.
For two seasons, the Knights' Jazmyn Wheeler and the Highlanders' Imani Hickman have gone head to head in the paint as two of West Virginia's premier post players. Hickman, a 5-foot-11 senior, is moving on to Alderson Broaddus University. Wheeler, a 6-1 junior, has one more high school season.
"I think she's a great player," Wheeler said of Hickman. "She's tough. She's a good competitor. Every time we step on the floor it's a challenge. She helps me, too. She's made me better."
Hickman expressed similar sentiments for Wheeler.
"I'll miss Jazmyn," Hickman said. "She's good. I'll miss playing against her."
In their final meeting, Hickman scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Wheeler scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Signings: Fairland linebacker J.D. Brumfield (Marshall); Fairview wide receiver Cody Caldwell and offensive lineman Cameron Mitchell (Union).
Visits: Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (Wofford).
Commitments: Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner (West Liberty); Portsmouth softball player Olivia Ramey (Rio Grande); Wahama softball star Amber Wolfe (Morehead State).
Invitations to visit: Cabell Midland offensive linemen Shaun Rouse (West Liberty, Glenville State), Ethan Bills and Logan Hodge (West Liberty), and tight end Isaiah Hagley (West Liberty); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Brown);
Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Marshall, Minnesota, Northwestern), linebacker Lincoln Barnes (Marshall) and quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Yale); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (Concord, Glenville State).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: In the first round of the West Virginia girls state basketball tournament, Union committed 42 turnovers in 69-27 loss to Gilmer County. Tucker County's Kadie Colebank set a Class A state tournament record with 24 rebounds in a game.
Fairland's Aiden Porter finished his career as the second-leading basketball scorer in Ohio Valley Conference history, behind former Coal Grove star Chuck McKnight. Belfry basketball player Sal Dean, a junior, now has scored 1,465 points.
Logan defeated Fairmont Senior 27-26 in the girls Class AAA state championship game, setting a division record for fewest total points in a state tournament win. Cameron's Ashlynn Van Tassell set a state tournament record with 63 rebounds, topping the mark of 60 set in 2004 by South Charleston's Alexis Hornbuckle.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High wrestler Zane Lanham of Life University won the NAIA national championship at 197 pounds. Highlanders basketball star Dionna Gray is the Gatorade state Player of the Year in West Virginia.
Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson of the University of Akron was named the Mid-American Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year. Former South Point and Fairland head coach Brent Wilcoxon is the new head football coach at Fairview.
Former Cabell Midland baseball star Tanner Brandon of Norfolk State was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference baseball player of the week. Greenup County boys basketball coach Steve Barker resigned. Raceland declined to bring back girls basketball coach Ron Keeton.
Fairland's Tomi Hinkle (girls) and Porter (boys) were named the Ohio District 13 Coaches Association players of the year. The Dragons' Jon Buchanan (girls) and Nathan Speed (boys) were named District 13 coaches of the year. Former Warren coach Matt Kimes is the new head football coach at Parkersburg.
Gallia Academy linebacker Cole Hines was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Combine. Former Rock Hill runner Noah Wood of Ashland University was named a NCAA Division II All-American at Ashland University after helping the Eagles 4x400 relay team win a national championship.
Former Coal Grove girls basketball coach Rick Roach won the Bob Arnzen Award for 20 years of service to the same school. Belfry running back Isaac Dixon was named Kentucky's Mr. Football. The Ohio Valley Conference all-star basketball games are scheduled for 6 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys) Friday at Fairland.