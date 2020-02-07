INDIANAPOLIS — Former Raceland High School football standout Tyler Boyles was hired as an assistant coach by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.
Boyles spent the past five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, working his way up from graduate assistant to offensive quality control coach. He will be the assistant to head coach Frank Reich.
A 2009 graduate of Raceland, Boyles played basketball at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Boyles played in 112 games with 79 starts as a shooting guard at Shawnee State and was voted a team captain for two years.
Boyles received the 2013 Mid-South Conference Champions of Character award and was a three-time Academic All-Conference selection.
Boyles joins former Lawrence County High School and Army quarterback Jason Michael on the Colts staff.
Boyles has seven years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.
At Middle Tennessee, he worked as a graduate assistant from 2015-16 before being moved to offensive quality control coach prior to the 2017 season.
Boyles served as the quarterbacks coach and director of football operations at LaGrange College in 2014.
He began his coaching career in 2013 as an offense/football operations intern at Eastern Kentucky.