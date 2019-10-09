WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved two proclamations for the month of October at the start of the regular scheduled meeting Wednesday in County Commission chambers.
Commissioners Dianne Hannah, Thomas Taylor and Greg “Hootie” Smith unanimously approved proclamations declaring October as Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Williamson Woman’s Club member and chair of the Club’s Breast Cancer Awareness Committee Leigh Ann Ray presented the commission with a proclamation that was read by President Hannah and declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Mingo County.
Ray also said that Monday, Oct. 7, in particular would be Breast Cancer Awareness Day and was when the Woman’s Club held its annual Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon.
The luncheon was hosted at the First United Methodist First, and there was a presentation from the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.
Following Ray, Sherry Hatfield from the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter (TVRS) presented a proclamation read by Commissioner Smith and spoke about the troubles surrounding domestic violence.
Hatfield said that in the past year the TVRS offered services to 770 people, provided shelter to 15 people, made 2,364 service contracts and provided 2,289 hours of community service.
The Commission also approved Thursday, Oct. 24, as “purple Thursday” in which all Mingo County residents are urged to wear purple to show unity in an effort to put an end to domestic violence.
In other county news, the commission voted on the redistribution of past hotel/motel tax that had been set aside for the Delbarton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
At a commission meeting in December 2018, the Delbarton CVB received its recognition from the Commission and it was decided that the hotel/motel tax revenues collected by the county will be split equally among each of the qualified CVBs in the county.
After speaking with Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell, the commission determined that it would not be able to distribute any of the past tax to the Delbarton CVB because they were not approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501c3 until Aug. 7, 2019.
“I was led to believe back in December when we recognized the Delbarton CVS that they were done, they already had the IRS designation and was waiting on the letter to arrive,” Commissioner Smith said.
“We cannot give money to non-governmental agency or if its not a non-profit (501c3).”
The Commission had been holding an amount of $2,139.07 for the Delbarton CVB but will now redistribute the tax to the Williamson, Gilbert and Matewan CVBs.
The Delbarton CVB is eligible to claim their portion of the tax earned after they were approved on Aug. 7 when the next distribution occurs.