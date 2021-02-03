MADISON — Boone County Commissioners approved a request to provide raises for three employees in Boone County Circuit Clerk Anita Perdue’s office on Jan. 19 during a regular session.
The raises resulted in two, $3,000 annual bumps and one $4,000 increase. The funds for the raises came via the position of Deputy Clerk — which Perdue is leaving vacant — at a $34,000 annual salary that left room in the office budget for the increases.
Commissioners Brett Kuhn, Jacob Messer and President Craig Bratcher tabled a request by Perdue to hire another part-time employee via the remainder of the funds.
In an interview with the Coal Valley News in early January, Perdue explained her stance and the request that would follow.
“I don’t feel that this request is unreasonable considering that it has been many years in some cases since our employees have seen an increase,” she said. “They’ve adapted to a lot of changes and haven’t missed a beat in doing their jobs and have went above and beyond in many instances. I’ll make my case and see if something can be done for our employees.”
Additionally, commissioners approved $1,275.30 (78 hours) of leave pay for Perdue, who took over the elected seat after the Retirement of Sue Ann Zickefoose at the end of 2020.
Commissioners approved $10,471.36 in leave pay for Sheriff Chad Barker — stemming from 344 hours available.
A reimbursement was approved for $33,946.66 from the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant to the reallocated coal severance funds.
Board Appointments
- Michael Mayhorn to the Boone County Planning Commission.
- Sheriff Chad Barker to the Boone County Abandoned Building/Dilapidated Structure Board.
- Jacob Messer as a commissioner and Chief Deputy Mark Abbott as the chief deputy to the Boone County Enhanced E-911 Advisory Board.
- Commission President Craig Bratcher to the Boone County Development Authority and Regional Intergovernmental Council; also reappointed to the Boone County 4-H Board.
- Archie Hubbard to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority.