March 2-8
The Greenview Church of Christ will host a seven-day meeting March 4-8. Speakers include James Orrison from Pikeville, Kentucky, and John Brown from Flatwoods, Kentucky. Times are 7 p.m. except for March 8, when services start at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
March 7
Big Coal River Heritage will host its annual bingo on March 7 at the Racine Volunteer Fire Department. Bingo will start at 6 p.m.; doors will open at 5 p.m. The Racine Fire Department will have the concession stand and the 50/50 drawing in support of the department.
April 17
The West Virginia Coal Festival will host a fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Madison Civic Center. The event will feature a performance from 1980s rock tribute band Hair Supply. Details on how to participate will be available in the coming weeks.
April 26
Jennifer Griffith’s piano students will perform a spring recital at 2 p.m. on April 26 in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center in Charleston. Entry for the show will be on the Walker Theater side of the building, not the main entrance. The only charge will be $3 for parking.
MEETING DATES
The Boone County Democratic Convention will begin at 9:30 a.m. on March 28 at the Boone County Courthouse. Please enter at the rear of the courthouse. The event is open to all registered Democrats in Boone County.
The Boone County Public Service District will hold its regular monthly Water and Wastewater meetings on March 9 at 1 Avenue C., Madison. If you wish to be on the agenda please call the Board office at 304-369-2622. The Water Board meeting will open at 6 p.m., prevailing time, followed by the Wastewater meeting. Meetings are held in the Boone Economic Development Office Building Conference Room.
The quarterly board meeting of the Boone County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is set for 4:30 p.m. on March 10 at Black Diamond Arbors in Danville.
On the first Thursday of each month, the Boone County Genealogical Society meets at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the winter months; otherwise, the meeting is held at 7 p.m.
Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
Boone County Board of Education’s meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at its chambers in the operations complex in Foster.
Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council’s chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council’s chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.