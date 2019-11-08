Harvest for the Hungry in need of donations
IRONTON — The Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, located 120 N. St. in Ironton, is in need of food donations. Items needed:
Peanut butter
Canned fruit
Canned pasta sauce
Canned tuna or chicken
Large paper bags
Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry’s location. For more information, call 740-532-9918.
Fayette trustees meet second Monday of month
BURLINGTON — Fayette Township’s regular meetings for 2019 will be at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Burlington Fire Station, 7681 County Road 1.
Rome trustees meeting schedule
PROCTORVILLE — The Regular Monthly Meetings Schedule for the Rome Township Board of Trustees is as follows: January through November 2019 meetings will be held on the Fourth Tuesday each month and the December 2019 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
All monthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville (beside the Rome Volunteer Fire Department). The Public is always invited to attend.
Union trustees meet first Thursday of month
CHESAPEAKE — The Union Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Lawrence County Municipal Courthouse, in Chesapeake, Ohio, unless otherwise announced.
The annual financial report is also complete and available to view at the office of the Fiscal Officer.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs. 2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery. For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.
SOPOC aims to help small businesses
PIKETON, Ohio— The Southern Ohio Procurement Outreach Center (SOPOC) is a local organization dedicated to assisting small businesses interested in marketing their supplies and/or services to federal, state, and local government as a prime or sub-contractor.
The SOPOC service area covers the following counties in southeastern Ohio: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. All services are free of charge to the business community.
SOPOC offers a variety of services, including assisting business owners with the required registration for federal contracting System for Award Management (SAM). This is a free registration, and SOPOC business counselors can help with every phase of the registration process.
For assistance with SAM registration, or any other issue relating to government contracting, contact SOPOC at 740-377-4550 or online at www.sopoc.org.