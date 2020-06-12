REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go.
Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
South Point Food Truck Rally set for June 20
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Food Truck Rally is a go for 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
About 10 food trucks are expected, and admission is free.
The event will be held at Veterans Park at the boat ramp (Ferry and 2nd St.).
Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Solida Road and County Road 1, and South Point United Methodist Church, 202 3rd St.
Contact Mayor Jeff Gaskin with any questions or concerns.
Virtual 4th Friday luncheon will be June 26
SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual 4th Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, June 26.
The recipients of the Chamber scholarships will be presenting their winning essays.
The Chamber will send out a link to the virtual media in the upcoming weeks.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery seeking donations for upkeep
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
Fairland BOE to host regular meeting on June 15
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15. However, due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access these meetings.
Crafters and vendors show rescheduled for June 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
The Market After Dark rescheduled for Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.