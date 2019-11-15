IRONTON -- Road Hawk Magazine, a regional motorcycle publication, will host a Tattoo Show at Ironton's Ro-NA theatre located at 310 S. 3rd Street, Ironton, Ohio on Nov. 16 and 17. This show will feature talented tattoo artists from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia as well as special live performances by Florida's own Purple Pirate and Kentucky's Cosmadolls.
Show times are 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday Nov. 16, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Admission is $5/person, age 18 and over only. Come on out and get inked and help us support the Friends of Ironton's renovation project. For more information contact us at roadhawkmagazine@gmail.com
"Speak Easy of Murder"-Murder Mystery Dinner Party
IRONTON -- Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, "Speak easy of Murder!" performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages.
Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger's Shoes and The Vault.
CHESAPEAKE -- The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT -- The 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is planned for Nov. 21-23.
Activities will include a Kids' Day, a Luminary 5K run, and a live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point industrial park.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
CHESAPEAKE -- Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
IRONTON -- Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 30, when Ironton aLive will once again take part in the nationwide American Express Small Business Saturday. The popular event will feature again s'mores, passport signing at businesses to win as much as $300 in Ironton Bucks, hiding the elf, a picture with Santa at the City Center, the Santa Express trolley moving shoppers around the city to all the Ironton shopping areas, and making cookies with the Elves at the Iron Town Coffee Lab.
The Party Place is offering a babysitting service for the day and also will be offering a place for guys to hang out while their wives shop, showing the Ohio State game with "that team up North."