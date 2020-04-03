HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday morning reported one new case of COVID-19 in Cabell County, making the total five.
Thursday, the state reported the county had three cases, which was one less than reported by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
No information on the new patient has been released yet.
Statewide, as of April 3, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.
Cases by county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).
A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.