CHARLESTON — Leaders in West Virginia continue to share their concerns about the rising death toll from the novel coronavirus, which hit 10 on Tuesday, as well as a developing situation in a local nursing home.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the 10th confirmed death related to COVID-19 was a 62-year-old man from Marion County. Gov. Jim Justice said every death is one too many.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, DHHR reported 694 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 60 from Monday. So far, the state has received 16,748 laboratory results for the virus.
With the Wayne County Health Department announcing 66 total positive cases of COVID-19 at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Monday night, Justice said he was concerned about the situation.
The health department worked with the West Virginia National Guard and the DHHR to test approximately 90 people over the weekend after the first positive case was identified at the nursing home. Thirty residents and 36 staff members have tested positive.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said Tuesday during the governor’s daily press briefing that there were about 16 outbreak clusters across the state and about three-fourths are in long-term care facilities.
“One of the things that is so critical in that area is management tools and techniques — the really strong infection control,” Slemp said. “We know our long-term care facilities have taken that very seriously throughout all of this, both before and during outbreaks when they occur.”
Slemp said the state is offering facilities a tool to help them assess their infectious control measures. They are also working with facilities that have not yet had outbreaks on assessing prevention measures.
When asked about the criteria for widely testing residents and staff after a positive case has been identified, Slemp said the guidelines and policies are changing rapidly.
“This is an area where we are evolving and changing,” Slemp said. “Because this is a new virus, you are constantly looking at what you know, your policies, and you shift those. The fact that you see changes are actually a good thing because it means we are learning more about the system and about the structures. We are adapting and changing our policies in this arena. It’s also important to realize the parts that are most critical in this arena is to make sure you have the right prevention measures in place.”
Ohio’s Department of Health on Monday issued an order instructing long-term care facilities notify residents and families within 24 hours of a positive case of COVID-19 being identified. Previously, it was strongly encouraged. The state will also release the number of cases at each facility.
The West Virginia DHHR did not respond Tuesday to request for comment about West Virginia’s policies for reporting positive cases at long-term care facilities.
Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton said it was not the fault of nursing homes that experience outbreaks.
“Any one of us could be asymptomatically carrying this virus from the community into a nursing home,” she said, adding these facilities need love and support, not judgment.
West Virginia’s official case count by county is: Barbour (four), Berkeley (99), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (29), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (one), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (seven), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (39), Marshall (seven), Mason (nine), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (five), Mingo (one), Monongalia (82), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (13), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (60), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (22) and Wyoming (one).
The official report from DHHR noted not all positive cases identified at the Wayne County nursing home are residents of Wayne County so they are not all included in the county’s official count.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine reported 305 new positive cases, for a total of 7,280. There have been 304 deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported no new cases, but said two patients had been released from isolation. The county has had 17 total positive cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first death of a health care worker, a medical technician at a nursing home.
“This person gave their life to protect others,” Beshear said.
Beshear announced 117 new cases, for a total of 2,210, and 215 deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one new case, a 22-year-old woman. Boyd County has seen 25 positive cases, two deaths and seven in recovery.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.