KENOVA — Another Tri-State tradition has been called off due to the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Ceredo-Kenova AutumnFest Board of Directors voted to cancel the event in 2020, which includes the famous Kenova Pumpkin House.
"It is with extreme disappointment that we make this announcement. The Board has been monitoring the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines and we feel it is in the best interest and safety of our visitors, vendors and community to make this decision," officials announced in a social media post.
The cancellation includes the C-K AutumnFest Pageant, Parade, Cruise-in, Tractor Show, Arts & Craft Fair, Canning Competition, Bake-Off, Concert Series, The Pumpkin House and Kid’s Activities.
The Board of Directors did announced plans to still hold events that could be socially distanced or done virtually, namely the annual Business and Residential Scarecrow contest. More details will be announced on their website and Facebook page in the coming months.
Last year, the C-K Autumnfest celebrated its 10th year of existence. This is the first time the event has been cancelled since it began in 2010. The Pumpkin House has been a community staple for nearly three decades, having occurred for 28 consecutive years before it was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
"The C-K AutumnFest would like to thank our sponsors for supporting this festival throughout the past decade," the Board of Directors said in a statement. "As disappointed as we are about this cancellation, the Board will be taking advantage of this extra time we have to plan the 2021 C-K AutumnFest."