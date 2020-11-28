CHARLESTON — As a result of the status of counties on the updated West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded education map, the state’s Super Six high school football championships will not be played.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) released a statement Saturday evening following the release of the map, naming St. Marys in Class A, Fairmont Senior in Class AA and South Charleston in Class AAA as the 2020 state high school football championship winners.
“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said in the statement. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our board of directors to discuss the situation, and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.
“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility,” Dolan said. “We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student-athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”