The annual Vandalia Gathering is an annual three-day festival devoted to old-time and bluegrass music.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has postponed the 2020 Vandalia Gathering, the annual Memorial Day event that celebrates the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia.

According to a news release, the department is looking at alternatives to the annual three-day gathering, such as a celebration concert and awards presentation. 

The WVDACH is still accepting submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition through May 1. Quilts and wall hangings are currently only being accepted through the mail. For more information about the exhibition or for a prospectus, go to www.wvculture.org or contact Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for the department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.

For more information about the Vandalia Gathering, go to www.wvculture.org/vandalia/.

