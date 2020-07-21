HUNTINGTON — A 67-year-old Cabell County woman is the 101st death in West Virginia and the second death in the county related to COVID-19.
The death was reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday morning.
There are 218 total positive cases in Cabell County, with 73 active cases, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Statewide, 19 new cases were reported Tuesday morning, for a total of 5,161.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Fayette counties in this report.